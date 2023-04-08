Home Business Tesla: fifth price cut in the US, Model 3 costs $1,000 less today
Tesla has cut prices in the US by about 2% to 6%, its website shows, expanding a rebate campaign on its electric vehicles that analysts say could hurt profitability.

The fifth such cut in Tesla’s largest market since the beginning of the year comes as the United States they are preparing to adopt tougher rules this month that should limit tax credits for electric vehicles.

Tesla has cut the prices of both versions of the sedan Model 3 $1,000 and the $2,000 Model Y crossover, the website shows. It also slashed the prices of both versions of the more expensive Model S and Model X by $5,000.

Some analysts expecting further price cuts have expressed concern that industry-leading Tesla’s profit margins could be at risk. Tesla this week reported first-quarter shipments of nearly 423,000 vehicles, up just 4 percent from the previous quarter, after price cuts in the U.S., China and other markets aimed at stimulating growth. request.

The Palo Alto automaker led by Elon Musk has set a target of 1.8 million deliveries this year.

Since the beginning of the year, Tesla has cut the price of the base Model 3 by a cumulative 11%, with a 20% reduction on the base Model Y.

