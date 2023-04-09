Home Business With the new A-Class, Mercedes is launching the Entry Luxury
Business

With the new A-Class, Mercedes is launching the Entry Luxury

by admin
With the new A-Class, Mercedes is launching the Entry Luxury

Meticulous attention to detail, latest generation technology and an important range of models:

the new Mercedes-Benz Classe A, brings a breath of fresh air to the compact segment and is also the first expression of the Star’s new Entry Luxury concept. The forward-sloping bonnet with its two bulges and the steep “shark nose”, the redesigned radiator grille with star motif and the flat headlamps underline the sporty character of the car, which is also characterized by a new wheel design with dimensions up to at 19 inches. The new rear diffuser and standard LED taillights ensure a fascinating and emotionally appealing appearance, both day and night. The exclusivity is also reflected in the interior of the new A-Class.

Interview with Eugenio Blasetti responsible for External Affairs of Mercedes-Benz Italy

The absolute highlight is the dual screen independent as standard, with a 7-inch display and a larger 10.25-inch display in the center of the cockpit. The internal architecture, unique in this category, gives rise to a very particular light environment which perhaps recalls the night lighting of a futuristic building. The three round turbine-shaped air vents typical of Mercedes-Benz are a tribute to the world of aviation. The revised steering wheel of the current generation, in nappa leather as standard, is compact and matches the high-tech character of the redesigned center console.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The fate of Credit Suisse is being decided in these hours

You may also like

Bauwerk Parquet is growing – the timber market...

Polls: Fratelli d’Italia is no longer growing, Forza...

“This is poison for investments”

Helvetia buys in Germany

Pnrr, Baldino (M5s): “Don’t lose a single euro,...

The digital transformation in the construction industry is...

Fi, Tajani stops the congress. Renzi, Lega, Meloni...

For AEW CEO, saving electricity is still popular

Meloni: “Classic? The Agrarian is better. What will...

Parliament relies on reports instead of measures

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy