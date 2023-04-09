Meticulous attention to detail, latest generation technology and an important range of models:

the new Mercedes-Benz Classe A, brings a breath of fresh air to the compact segment and is also the first expression of the Star’s new Entry Luxury concept. The forward-sloping bonnet with its two bulges and the steep “shark nose”, the redesigned radiator grille with star motif and the flat headlamps underline the sporty character of the car, which is also characterized by a new wheel design with dimensions up to at 19 inches. The new rear diffuser and standard LED taillights ensure a fascinating and emotionally appealing appearance, both day and night. The exclusivity is also reflected in the interior of the new A-Class.

Interview with Eugenio Blasetti responsible for External Affairs of Mercedes-Benz Italy

The absolute highlight is the dual screen independent as standard, with a 7-inch display and a larger 10.25-inch display in the center of the cockpit. The internal architecture, unique in this category, gives rise to a very particular light environment which perhaps recalls the night lighting of a futuristic building. The three round turbine-shaped air vents typical of Mercedes-Benz are a tribute to the world of aviation. The revised steering wheel of the current generation, in nappa leather as standard, is compact and matches the high-tech character of the redesigned center console.

