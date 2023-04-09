Loving the mountains and loving dogs are not two passions that always overlap. Indeed there are dog breeds to go to the mountains, and races totally unsuited for adventure. The first are obviously those breeds which in their history have been selected and bred to work for long periods in the open air, resistant to fatigue and to the most diverse weather conditions. But it’s not just the physical characteristics that make a dog more suitable for going to the mountains: there are also personality and relational aspects that can advise against taking Fido with you on an excursion.

Look at the gallery to discover the best dog breeds for going to the mountains.

Here you can find which are the biggest and most docile cats in the world, here the smartest dogs according to science, here the 5 best dogs to keep at home.



The best dog breeds to go to the mountains

So let’s see the best dog breeds for going to the mountains, their physical and temperamental characteristics, and why they are more suitable for outdoor adventures.

1. Siberian husky

The Siberian Husky is a medium sized dog originally bred to pull sleds and carts long distances in the harsh Russian climate and Alaska. It is a typical working dog with a robust structure and lively spirit, always ready for adventure at any moment, but also perfect as a companion dog, therefore also suitable for living next to humans. A true endurance breed, Siberian huskies are excellent dogs for anyone looking for a dog that will entertain them on long hikes. They are kind and attentive dogs, very sociable and love to spend time outdoors.

Read also

2. Australian Shepherd

The Australian Shepherd is an intelligent and adventurous breed that is always ready to go. Despite the name, it was selected in the United States starting from the Basque shepherd dog, and even today the Australian Shepherd is used in working with flocks also for its marked agility and obedience. Australian Shepherds make excellent hiking companions, as they are highly athletic, friendly, obedient and suited to long hours of strenuous activity.

3. German Shorthaired Pointer

The German shorthaired pointer or Deutsch Kurzhaar or German pointer is a hunting dog whose first records date back to the 17th century: it is an energetic and tireless animal, able to run for hours, and is an excellent hiking companion. This breed was developed as a hunting dog and, like its setter “relatives”, still performs this task all over the world today. They enjoy long hours of strenuous activity in various climates, making them well-suited to long hikes and adventures. They are outgoing and approachable, eager to work with their owners and make new friends.

4. Vizsla

The Vizsla, or Hungarian pointer, is a hunting dog selected from the dogs that supported the Magyar tribes during the pastoral, hunting and breeding activities, and still widely used in the field today. Thanks to its innate power and drive as a hunting dog, the Vizsla has retained its need for exercise and love of the outdoors. Vizlas are energetic and athletic dogs, very friendly and affectionate and always ready to go. They are the ideal choice for anyone looking for an active hiking partner.

5. Weimaraner

The Weimaraner, or Weimar hound, is a hunting dog that was selected at the behest of Grand Duke Carl August of the Weimar court to go hunting in the forests of Thuringia. Weimaraners are loyal, affectionate and fun-loving dogs who make great hiking companions, used to long outdoor jobs, quick and tough which means they do well on both short and long hikes.

6. Bernese mountain dog

The Bernese mountain dog is a working dog originally from the central countryside of Switzerland, large in size, robust and agile, with vigorous limbs and a kind and friendly personality. Originally used for traction and as a herdsman in the cold Swiss Alps, this breed enjoys strenuous activity and is an excellent hiking companion in any weather.

7. Rhodesian Ridgeback

The Rhodesian Ridgeback is a hunting dog developed in Africa by the Hottentots from the aboriginal and primitive dog. Originally it was used to hunt large game for many hours and over long distances in even the extreme climates of Southern Africa. They are very active and obedient dogs, reserved with strangers but affectionate with the family, and are excellent family companions. very active and although relaxed, they love to exercise with their owner.

8. Alaskan Malamute

The Alaskan Malamute, not to be confused with the Siberian Huskies, is a large working dog bred to pull carts and sleds long distances. They are playful and affectionate dogs who love being outdoors, especially in cold weather. This breed is a great choice for anyone looking for a dog to go out on the mountain or on adventures and, having been bred for stamina rather than speed, they are particularly suited to long hikes.

9. Portuguese Water Dog

The Portuguese Water Dog, cão de água português, has had many jobs over its centuries-old history, including herding fish into fishermen’s nets, retrieving gear and nets, and acting as a courier from ship to ship. This breed loves to work and is a wonderful family companion for anyone looking for an active 4 hoe friend. They are affectionate and adventurous and are happiest when they get lots of exercise.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Pixels, Pixabay

READ ALSO: In the mountains with the dog: the rules and prohibitions to know

Advertising