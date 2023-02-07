requirements

a) That they have not been the subject of an administrative sanction in the previous year, nor are they excluded from their agreement, and that their holders are not professionally disqualified.

b) That the owners of these pharmacy offices participate in pharmaceutical care programs and in carrying out the set of activities aimed at the rational use of medicines established by the corresponding health administration.

c) That the total annual sales, in terms of selling price to the public increased with value added tax, do not exceed 235,000 euros in the financial year corresponding to the previous calendar year.

d) That they provide service to population centers in municipalities that have, at most, 1,500 inhabitants listed in the last municipal register, or to other centers in which the competent authority delimits and designates as at risk for having the adequate coverage or access to pharmaceutical benefits.

e) That the pharmacy office has provided services during the twelve months of the previous calendar year, with the exception of the vacation period.

Documentation to present

a. request

b. Copy of form 130 of the IRPF declaration corresponding to the fourth quarter of the previous calendar year, after its presentation to the Tax Agency, in which the total sales are recorded in terms of the increased selling price to the public with the amount on the added value corresponding to the previous calendar year. In the event that the applicant carries out more than one economic activity, it will be necessary to present the copy of the income registration book of the economic activity of the pharmacy office.

Models:

Maximum term

3 mesos

Form of presentation

In accordance with the provisions of article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the common administrative procedure of public administrations, you can carry out this procedure through one of the following channels (among others ):

a) Electronically (*mandatory for subjects obliged to relate electronically with administrations by article 14.2 and 3 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, and optional for natural persons), by “clicking” on the “Access to the telematic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected]

b) In person (only for natural persons), at any of the registration offices of the Autonomous Administration, of the General Administration of the State, of the other autonomous communities or of the entities that make up the Local Administration. You can consult the addresses of all the offices of the Autonomous Administration.

c) In addition, you can also send the documentation by post (only for natural persons). In this case, you must present the documents in an open envelope, so that the staff of the Post Office can indicate, by means of the official stamp, the place, the date and the exact time when it was made the record These data will also be noted in the proof sheet of the presentation.

*The subjects referred to in sections 2 and 3 of article 14 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, are obliged to communicate through electronic means with the administrations, so , in accordance with the provisions of article 68.4 of the aforementioned Law, if any of these subjects submits their application in person, the public administration must require them to amend it by submitting it electronically.

