The name of Enoc stands out for the Cariplo Foundation

The name seems to be the right one to make everyone agree. For this reason, the resignation of Mariella Enoc from the presidency of the Bambin Gesù hospital has opened up her possible candidacy to lead the Cariplo Foundation. After weeks of meetings and discussions, in fact, the names circulated so far have not found unanimous consent from the various “stakeholders” of the Intesa Sanpaolo shareholder foundation. With approximately 8 billion in assets, Fondazione Cariplo is the largest Italian foundation. Last year it disbursed over 140 million in the territories where it operates.

The nomination process

Time is tight: the nomination is scheduled for the end of April, while the deadline for submitting nominations for the five members of the Charity Commission expires on Wednesday 8 February. At the end of the year, the deadline for the presentation of the three candidates for the same Commission by the provinces, the Lombardy Region, the Municipality of Milan, the Archdiocese and rectors of the Lombard universities expired.

The last five names will be indicated by the outgoing Commission in April. And it is precisely among these five that, it is explained, the new president will be. Once the new Charity Commission has been established (on 28 April next), it is up to it to elect the president and the board of directors of the Foundation.

The resignation from the Child Jesus

Mariella Enoc was vice president of the Cariplo Foundation from 2004 until 2019. Just a few days she resigned from the Bambin Gesù, where she had been appointed in 2015, anticipating the expiry of her mandate by a few months. “In recent days I met the Secretary of State and on Saturday afternoon the Holy Father and I told them that I thought it would be useful for the good of the hospital to bring forward the end of my mandate in order to ensure that the large undertaking of a new building on the Gianicolo was undertaken by whoever would have had the responsibility for its completion,” Enoc said on her resignation.

Even if, giving the news, some agencies have underlined how Enoc was in the running for “other assignments”. Enoc was also, until 2020, vice president of the Venetian Cini Foundation, chaired by Giovanni Bazoli.

The other names

At Bambin Gesù, a hospital owned by the Vatican, there is also another potential candidate: the former director of Corriere della Sera Ferruccio de Bortoli. The other names circulated include the entrepreneur Diana Bracco, the managing director of Telethon Francesca Pasinelli, the rector of the Polytechnic Ferruccio Resta. On her name, Corriere della Sera reports, the convergence between the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala and the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana would have been found. But Giuseppe Guzzetti, who led Cariplo from 1997 to 2019, has not yet expressed his opinion.