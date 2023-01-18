Many people suffer from gastritis. The first symptoms begin to appear when the gastric mucosa becomes more sensitive and if left untreated, it can become gastritis. Therefore, even if the symptoms are very mild, it is better to consult your doctor or you can simply take herbs, which will buffer the inflammation, so as to prevent gastritis from developing. There are also several natural remedies useful for those suffering from it, especially blueberries.

Are blueberries good for gastritis? Here is the truth

Gastritis usually presents with intense nausea, epigastric pain, strong acidity and in the most serious cases even vomiting. To treat our stomach, it is recommended to use blueberry, which is rich in anthocyanins and antiseptic vitamins. The blueberry goes to disinfect the walls of the stomach and reorganizes the digestive processes, thus preventing the inflammation from continuing and therefore to prevent the gastric tissues from being destroyed further. It is therefore recommended to take the bilberry in the form of dry extract even for long periods. For example, you can take up to 3 300 mg tablets a day after meals with a little water, for cycles of 1-2 months. If the situation is more serious and it is acute gastritis, it can also be taken in juice, after meals or even on an empty stomach. All you need to do is drink a glass of organic blueberry diluted in a little warm water.

The blueberry is rich in many beneficial substances for our body, such as anthocyanins, pectins and tannins. They are also a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It also has protective properties for the bladder and urinary tract. In addition, it also promotes digestion.

Blueberry has no particular contraindications, so it can be taken by almost everyone. However, it must be avoided in case of certain or presumed hypersensitivity to the product. It can also have hypoglycemic effects.