Are nitrates good or bad for your health? Why?

The health effects of nitrates, which are commonly found in verdurein meat and even in drinking water, have long been a matter of debate.

While previous studies have linked them to cancer, a new review by a team at Edith Cowan University in Australia suggests that nitrates may actually protect against cardiovascular diseases.

Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, who was not involved in the new study, to explain how nitrate intake plays out inside our bodies. She explained:

“When dietary sources of nitrate are consumed, the same is absorbed by the salivary glands, where it is converted into nitrite. From there, the nitrite is absorbed into the bloodstream and transformed into nitric oxide.

Nitric oxide plays a key role in many functions within the human body, including blood pressure regulation and heart health.

Sources of nitrates are abundant in our diet and are found naturally in leafy green vegetables. Manufacturers also add them to processed meats as preservatives, which is what has sparked concerns about potential cancer and diabetes risks. However, Dr. Johnson-Arbor notes that there is no “one size fits all” approach and that the risks and benefits should be balanced according to individual characteristics.

