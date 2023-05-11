Are you over 60? Then this cannot be missing from your table: incredible benefits

If you’re over 60, it’s time to really take care of yourself and your diet. Here’s what should never be missing at the table

Health passes through many small prevention gestures that must be done every day. Eat properly abounding in fruit, vegetables and whole grains and doing constant physical activity are the two pillars of a long and healthy life. If you are over 60, however, never forget these foods when setting the table: they are truly amazing for your health.

Everything we eat goes to have a positive, negative or neutral impact about our health. Foods rich in vitamins and minerals such as fruit and vegetables must be consumed every day, precisely because of their usefulness. There are others, however, the consumption of which is to be reduced a few times a week or even a month, such as red meat and sausages, as they have not always positive consequences on global health. Here instead what should never be missing at the tableespecially for those over the age of 60.

Over 60, this fruit must never be missing: incredible benefits for body and mind

A food that must never be missing, in any age group, is that of fruit. Rich in vitamins, water and mineral salts, is satiating and nutritious and provides a good amount of fiber, necessary for intestinal regularity and for the microbiota. Especially from the age of 60 onwards, some fruits such as kiwi they are real panaceas: this, in particular, has a fundamental role in sleep and helps you sleep better.

Include it in your daily fruit portion for enjoy longer, more restful sleep and, if you still find it hard to fall asleep, add oily dried fruit, dates, figs, melon and banana: these fruits also contribute to sleep regulation. The banana, in particular, has a calming effect on the body and on the mind thanks to the vitamins it contains. Magnesium also helps to lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

The same can be said of apples, the regular consumption of which has a positive impact on physical and mental health: Antioxidants fight inflammation and also help fight anxiety and depression. Cherries, on the other hand, are rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure; they also contain flavonoids, which help prevent heart disease. In short, if you are over 60 in your diet fruit can never be missing: choose your favorite!