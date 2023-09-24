Argentine Doctor Julio César Palmaz Honored for Creation of Life-Saving Stent

Argentine Doctor Julio César Palmaz, known for inventing the expandable stent, recently visited Buenos Aires to be honored at the San Martín Palace. Palmaz, who has been based in the US for over 45 years, was recognized for his contribution to interventional cardiology during the first celebration of the International Day of Interventional Cardiology. In a keynote conference organized by the Argentine College of Interventional Cardiologists, Palmaz spoke about the development and evolution of interventional cardiology and his continued interest in the field.

The expandable stent, patented by Palmaz in 1988, is considered one of the ten most important patents in history. This metal mesh device is used to keep coronary arteries open and has saved millions of lives worldwide. Palmaz was the first Argentine to be inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame in the US.

In an interview, Palmaz discussed the motivation behind creating the stent and his journey from Argentina to the US to pursue its development. He mentioned that he faced rejection and lack of financial support but persisted in his efforts. He spent seven years developing the stent, initially working alone in his garage. Palmaz’s wife and daughter supported him during the process, even protesting when he used colored pencils to make early prototypes.

Besides the expandable stent, Palmaz has developed over 300 patents throughout his career. He explained that the name “stent” was suggested by an editor at the American Journal of Roentgenology, and it has since become a generic term for medical devices that assist in healing.

Palmaz also discussed the impact of the stent on medicine, noting that its FDA approval in the US marked a significant change in the growth rate of interventional cardiology. He expressed gratitude for the recognition of his invention as one of the most important patents in history, emphasizing that he was part of a larger effort involving thousands of dedicated individuals.

When asked about the future of stents, Palmaz mentioned ongoing research and development to improve the materials used and make them more compatible with the human body. He highlighted the importance of achieving pharmacological purity in stents similar to drugs.

Reflecting on his upbringing and education in Argentina, Palmaz praised the public education system, stating that he felt well-prepared when he moved to the US. He expressed hope that Argentina will reclaim its deserved place and shared his memories of the country’s power and splendor.

While maintaining connections with colleagues and doctors in Argentina has been challenging due to the distance, Palmaz acknowledged his admiration for Dr. René Favaloro, a pioneer in cardiovascular surgery.

In a personal revelation, Palmaz revealed that he himself has three stents in place, highlighting the life-saving impact of his invention. He remains dedicated to the field of interventional cardiology and continues to follow its advancements and the fight against cardiovascular disease.

