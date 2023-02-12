Corriere della Sera, in its current edition, reports new interceptions of Juventus executives emerged during the investigations for thePrisma investigation. In particular we talk about some dialogues between Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini.

Wiretaps Juve, concern about Champions League registration

In an interception by the Guardia di Finanza of the October 19, 2021, Maurice Arrivabene talk about the possibility that the Juventus may not be able to enroll in the next one Champions League: “There are things that make my skin crawl a littleI’ll tell you because then there will also be decisions to make…One thing concerns the UEFA parameters. Because from the calculations we made we are absolutely out of parametersbut we may have missed something.” Stefano Cerrato, financial director of the Juventus club, replies to these words: “The club complies with the UEFA parameters for registration for the 2022/23 Champions League, but with the current ones could not register for the 2023/24 edition“. Arrive well he then also expresses himself on the capital gains: “I have to say it’s a problem of the overall football system, not only of Juve; I was shocked I must say; the Federation is talking about changes only now after your “intervention”, I wonder where they were before”. On the topic Cherubs instead he speaks differently in a phone call that could undermine the prosecution line: “It is such a delicate subject establishing the value of a footballer, after many years that I’ve been doing it is not easy, but unfortunately last year we were targeted for having made a series of transfer transactions also determined by purchases, exchanges, and therefore it seemed that they were transactions thus built more on economic values ​​than on technical ones. In reality we have also carried out some interesting operations from a technical point of view“.