Introduction
The Vitamin D helps bones absorb calcium, which is vital for their health and strengthening. It is also essential for muscle movement, communication between nerves and for its anti-inflammatory action against inflammation.
Consequences of Vitamin D deficiencies
Vitamin D deficiency and Arthritis
How Does Vitamin D Affect Bones? There Vitamin D deficiency can greatly increase the risk of osteoporosis. According to experts, higher doses of prednisone, a drug for rheumatoid arthritis, also increase the risk of osteoporosis. This condition causes bones to lose density and weaken, which increases the rischium bone fractures due to accidents such as falls, or even the simple impact against furniture and objects. It is advisable to seek advice from your doctor in case of arthritis and risk of osteoporosis. L’osteoporosis often develops without symptoms and requires a bone mineral density test for the diagnosis.
Remedies for Vitamin D Deficiency
In case of arthritis and vitamin D deficiency it is important to take the right ones supplements and eat properly, favoring the consumption of foods rich in this vitamin. This is the first step towards preventing or treating osteoporosis. The soccer is essential for maintaining healthy bones while vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and protect bones. Food is the best source of these nutrients.
Foods that should be eaten on a regular basis as a source of calcium and/or vitamin D:
On the market you can find breakfast cereals, juices and other foods that contain calcium and vitamin D. The nutrition label on these items will highlight the different quantities and the daily requirement.
Me too’physical exercise improves symptoms of osteoporosis and arthritis. And while the supplements and sun exposure may not relieve joint inflammation, they do benefit muscle health. Strong muscles around the joints can ease some of the discomfort caused by arthritis. That’s because stronger muscles take some of the stress off the damaged cartilage in your joints, and they also support your bones. It is advisable to perform exercises followed by a personal trainer to avoid movements or falls that could, however, damage and worsen the symptoms.
Do Vitamin D Supplements Work?
Vitamin D is often associated with preventing, slowing or reducing the inflammation of arthritis. But there is little conflicting evidence that vitamin D supplements can relieve or prevent arthritis symptoms. One example is a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association that looked at the link between vitamin D and arthritis, specifically whether taking vitamin D supplements would help. The results weren’t very comforting: People who took vitamin D supplements for two years had no improvement in knee pain
Another study suggested that vitamin D may help preserve knee cartilage. The researchers found that the elderly had better knee cartilage when they had more sun exposure, and higher levels of vitamin D in their blood. Lower vitamin D levels and less time in the sun have been associated with more cartilage loss.
Vitamin D excess: consequences
Although it is rare, it is possible to have high levels of vitamin D. This occurs through excessive use of supplements, and rarely with a combination of factors such as nutrition and sun exposure. The toxicity of vitamin D, o ipervitaminosis D, causes theaccumulation of calcium in the blood. This can cause symptoms such as: poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, kidney problemsecc
In case of poor sun exposure, because in the city where you live there is little sunlight during the winter, or you work constantly indoors, it is useful to talk to your doctor who will evaluate the level of vitamin D and any intake of supplements which, as highlighted above, do not have large symptom responsesand therefore about pain from arthritis, but about prevention.