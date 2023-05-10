Arthritis and Vitamin D: what’s the link?

The Vitamin D helps bones absorb calcium, which is vital for their health and strengthening. It is also essential for muscle movement, communication between nerves and for its anti-inflammatory action against inflammation.

Remedies for Vitamin D Deficiency



In case of arthritis and vitamin D deficiency it is important to take the right ones supplements and eat properly, favoring the consumption of foods rich in this vitamin. This is the first step towards preventing or treating osteoporosis. The soccer is essential for maintaining healthy bones while vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and protect bones. Food is the best source of these nutrients.

Foods that should be eaten on a regular basis as a source of calcium and/or vitamin D:

On the market you can find breakfast cereals, juices and other foods that contain calcium and vitamin D. The nutrition label on these items will highlight the different quantities and the daily requirement.

Me too’physical exercise improves symptoms of osteoporosis and arthritis. And while the supplements and sun exposure may not relieve joint inflammation, they do benefit muscle health. Strong muscles around the joints can ease some of the discomfort caused by arthritis. That’s because stronger muscles take some of the stress off the damaged cartilage in your joints, and they also support your bones. It is advisable to perform exercises followed by a personal trainer to avoid movements or falls that could, however, damage and worsen the symptoms.