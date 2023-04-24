As for the Scudetto: Milan in the name of Leao. And now let’s measure the ambitions of RedBird | First page

Leao, and who else? This time he scores, even twice, the first even headed (second in Serie A, both to Lecce) and signed the victory that keeps Inter behind in the standings and puts Lazio back in the sights, even if still 5 points ahead. Let others do the turnover, which is better. In the end, Pioli must have understood it too, who in fact after having sacrificed 4 points on the altar of the Champions League, against Empoli and Bologna, this time starts with the strong and it ends with the others, called to preserve what Leao had built.

A great sign for Milan a Leao in these conditions. We are at the level of the Scudetto player and perhaps even more, given that he is now also scoring and in fact there are already 12 league goals: without penalties, only Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez have scored more than him. Leao is a champion, pure talent who perhaps hasn’t yet understood how strong he is. Just as Pioli didn’t understand, who left him on the bench against Sassuolo and Inter, perhaps the lowest points of the Rossoneri season. But after all, when – even before the break – Milan went down against Torino, the comeback move had been to replace the Portuguese at half-time.

It will be how the contract issue will end that RedBird’s ambitions will be measured. Whoever has Leao keeps it. Those who don’t have it will try to buy it. And there Cardinale will have to demonstrate that he doesn’t only care about the stadium and the shopping center. A nice test for a property yet to be evaluated and discovered.

Not a great Milan, let it be said immediately. The first goal is from Lecce and Maignan thanks the unfortunate Banda, who hits the post with his head, more difficult than a goal. Kalulu sleeping, and it is not the only occasion of the afternoon. The little Frenchman, to be clear, is not yet the one with the Scudetto. Milan keep the ball and only punch when Leao manages to stretch on the wing. There is a half penalty, with the Portuguese triggering Theo Hernandez, given by Chiffi and then removed by the Var: honestly, we still have doubts about Baschirotto’s sweeping intervention, but the referee will certainly be right.

The goal just before the break simplifies practice for Milan, who in the second half has more space and more opportunities. The doubling is a counterattack with a shot that hits the goal, more precise than strong, while another couple of goals evaporate because Leao kicks awkwardly. The news is scarce, but not due to our particular omissions. The other Milan strikers do little, almost nothing. Not Rebic who plays the whole game, not Origi who takes over Leao, not De Ketelaere, who doesn’t even register for the event this time. They say he will ripen, and in fact since the medlars ripen sooner or later it will be understood if and how much the young Belgian is worth.

@GianniVisnadi