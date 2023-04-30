ASCO updates guidelines on prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism in patients with cancer. « Medicine in the Library

The results of a number of randomized controlled trials prompted an update of the ASCO guidelines on the prophylaxis and treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in patients with cancer. The revised guideline, which was last updated in 2019is available on the “Journal of Clinical Oncology“.

The changes to the guidelines refer to 2 clinical scenarios:

Extended prophylaxis after cancer surgery and treatment of VTE. First, for cancer patients undergoing surgery for malignant disease, the 2 oral direct factor Xa inhibitors, rivaroxaban and apixaban, are now recommended for extended thromboprophylaxis after surgery, although this is considered a weak recommendation .

The second major revision of the guideline involves adding apixaban as an option for patients requiring treatment for VTE; this is a strong recommendation based on high quality evidence.

Apixaban is commonly used in non-cancer thrombosis.

Read the full text of the article:

Venous thromboembolism prophylaxis and treatment in patients with cancer: ASCO guideline update.

Key NS, Khorana AA, Kuderer NM, et al.

J Clin Oncol. Published online April 19, 2023. DOI: 10.1200/JCO.23.00294

Source: ASCO