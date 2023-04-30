GP Azerbaijan, follow the race live

13:27

Giro 13

Let’s take advantage of the SC to review the ranking positions

13:26

Giro 12

After the pinwheel of the pits, Perez and Leclerc they leapt in front of Verstappen. Sainz is fourth. The SC penalized a lot Hamilton, who had stopped earlier, and is now tenth.

13:23

Giro 11

Yellow flag between sectors 1 and 2: De Vries blocked! SC on the track, resounding joker for Ferrari!

13:21

Giro 10

Hamilton in the pits, try the undercut to defend himself on Alonso. Perez has drs his Verstappen.

13:19

Giro 8

The Ferrari suffers in the central sector. Leclerc and Sainz defend themselves in the fast parts, but pay tenths in the slow part. Both towards the RB and the pursuers.

13:16

Giro 7

Box per Bottas, who anticipates and puts on hard tyres. It is no coincidence because on the track the riders are complaining about graining at the rear.

13:14

Giro 6

Perez Leclerc passes and jumps to second place

13:13

Giro 6

Sainz, however, continues to have no faith in SF-23. He is away from the leading trio, 2″ from Max.

13:11

Giro 4

Leclerc has already slipped more than 1″ from Max and has to watch his back from Perez.

13:10

Giro 3

Fast lap for Leclerc, but with DRS active, there is no escape. Max paints him off and takes command.

13:07

Giro 1

Max is very close to Leclerc, about half a second. Perez started cautiously and is waiting for something to happen up front. Sainz is fourth.

13:04

Green light for the Azerbaijan GP!

Go! Good idea from Leclerc, the RBs are behind after curve 1. They’re all on the mediums, except DeVries, Ocon and the Hulk shot on the hards.

12:50

Verstappen on the attack

Verstappen: “Our car is fast, we stay out of trouble from turn 1 and then we’ll see. I know I have better pace than Charles, but we have to be careful because it’s a race where anything can happen.”

12:44

Horner and Max’s nervousness

Horner: “Max was just very frustrated about what happened on Saturday. Today is another challenge, different day, with a lot more points at stake.”

12:41

Ferrari, Vasseur anticipates the strategy

Vasseur: “We’ll have the same approach as yesterday, we need to improve the race pace. We know the GP can be chaotic, there’s no point in talking about strategies, we have to be opportunistic. We have two cars in the first two rows, the important thing is to score points. But when start from pole, the goal is always another…”.

12:36

Baku circuit, the characteristics

We recall that Baku is an atypical citizen, with a very fast and an extremely slow part. Here are the features.

12:26

Perez, Ferraris in the sights

Perezinterviewed by Sky before departure: “It’s a long race and as we saw yesterday, the first lap can be chaotic. Head down and let’s think about doing a good job. Today will be a very close race, I expect a different race and Ferrari will be more dangerous.”

12:24

The starting grid

The single seater they did the installation laps and lined up on the track: here is the grid

12:09

GP Baku, gomme e strategy

But enough about Saturday now, let’s start warming up the engines because the time for departure is approaching. What will be the best race strategy for the GP? Second Pirelli There are three possible slots:

12:05

Verstappen, exposed nerves

Sprint aside, on Saturday of Baku sparked sparks, on and off the track, between Verstappen and Russell. The door pulled by the Englishman sent the world champion into a rage: read here.

12:00

Sprint Race, il recap

About the Sprint Race, let’s review what happened on Saturday to warm up in view of the GP at 13:00. Read the report here.

11:58

Ferrari, the signs of recovery

After three absolutely subdued GPs, the Ferrari he took advantage of the three-week break to better understand la SF-23 and the results are starting to show. Leclerc took pole in the Sprint and the GP, as well as taking home second place yesterday. On the other hand, Sainz, at least in Baku, does not feel comfortable trust with the single-seater. The absolute performance is there, but beware of triumphalisms: the Red still suffers from tire degradation.

11:50

GP Baku, the preview

Find fans on Autosprint welcome back for the fourth round of the season. The Azerbaijan GP is staged on the Baku street circuit and we are ready to tell you about it live, lap by lap, with our direct text.

Luogo: Azerbaijan, Baku City Circuit