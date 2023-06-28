Home » Asexuality: “It’s not a problem that needs fixing,” says Theo, 32
Health

Asexuality: “It’s not a problem that needs fixing,” says Theo, 32

by admin
Asexuality: “It’s not a problem that needs fixing,” says Theo, 32

Theo*, 32, marries early, plans children. If only it weren’t for the sex thing. He does not feel like it. Never actually. This is increasingly becoming a problem. When he realizes he’s asexual, it’s like a liberation.

Protocol recorded by Tina Pokern

*Theo has a different name, but would prefer to remain anonymous.

Men are still expected to behave in a certain way. The fact that a man doesn’t like sex doesn’t exist. Sex is considered a defining element. I can guarantee that I have an X and a Y chromosome and that I will grow a beard, but that’s not enough. In order to be recognized as a real man in society, sexuality must be actively pursued. If you don’t do that, it creates confusion. Then you’re asked if you don’t get any, if you’re ugly or just too shy.

Login here

See also  To what extent can mentally ill people be dangerous?

You may also like

I have a cyborg in my veins

Thalassemia, Cutino Foundation: “Transfusion emergency in the summer:...

Alarm in Italy for Chagas disease: what it...

Alisei Medicali Srl / Ministry of Health

Pentax Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

“I’m happy to have met him, I love...

“He threatened me with a taser”

Breast cancer: marked improvement in survival

Abbvie – Rheumatoid Arthritis – the Republic

Pediatrician screams for help: “We can’t suffer anymore”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy