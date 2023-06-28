Asexuality: “It’s not a problem that needs fixing,” says Theo, 32

Theo*, 32, marries early, plans children. If only it weren’t for the sex thing. He does not feel like it. Never actually. This is increasingly becoming a problem. When he realizes he’s asexual, it’s like a liberation.

Protocol recorded by Tina Pokern

*Theo has a different name, but would prefer to remain anonymous.

Men are still expected to behave in a certain way. The fact that a man doesn’t like sex doesn’t exist. Sex is considered a defining element. I can guarantee that I have an X and a Y chromosome and that I will grow a beard, but that’s not enough. In order to be recognized as a real man in society, sexuality must be actively pursued. If you don’t do that, it creates confusion. Then you’re asked if you don’t get any, if you’re ugly or just too shy.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

