Ashton Kutcher, the role of Steve Jobs and pancreatic disease: what is the correlation?

Ashton Kutcherfamous American actor, has in the past told, during an interview with “Hot Ones”, that he studied intensely Steve Jobsco-founder of Appleto play him in the film “Jobs” of 2013. Kutcher explained that he implemented the behaviors of the computer genius, including his particular diet. Jobs, in fact, followed a diet “fruitarian“, an extremely restrictive vegetarian diet that relies primarily on the consumption of fruits, seeds, nuts and grains.

The particular diet of Apple’s father

According to the biography of Walter Isaacson “Steve Jobs“, the co-founder of Apple he fasted for very long periods of time. These could last for days or even weeks, and he maintained these eating patterns even as his health began to deteriorate. Jobs became interested in the fruitarian diet in college after reading the book “Mucusless Diet Healing System” Of Arnold Ehrlich. Sometimes, she would just eat a few specific fruits at the same time, such as apples and carrots, and drank lots of Odwalla carrot juice, to the point where her skin developed an orange hue.

The misadventure of Ashton Kutcher

Kutcher followed the example of Jobs and started drinking only carrot juice for a period of time. Unfortunately, he then experienced excruciating pain in his back and had to be rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas. Kutcher took a good dose of pain medication to combat the excruciating pain, noting that there was no way he could stop it. He also confessed that he feared he might end up like Steve Jobs. However, excessive fruit consumption has not been proven to cause pancreatic cancer. In short, Kutcher seems to have gone well, despite the scare for his condition experienced by all his fans and those who love him, such as his partner Mila Kunis.

The risks of a fruitarian diet

Although fruit contains vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants that are beneficial to health and is an extremely recommended and healthy food, as in everything, one must not overdo it. Experts advise against restrictive diets such as fruitarians, as they can put people at risk for essential nutrient deficiencies and micronutrient excess toxicity from concentrated intake of a few select foods. It is not clear whether the fruitarian diet caused the pancreatitis or whether the cause is related to different factors. Either way, experts agree that a balanced and varied diet is crucial for long-term health and well-being.