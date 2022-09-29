Home Health Asl Cn1: change of General Practitioners in the southwestern district – www.ideawebtv.it
From 10 October, Dr. Emanuele Albenga, who will lend his activities, has been appointed as General Practitioner with a clinic in Caraglio, by making an appointment by telephone at 351-6674136 mail [email protected] in Via Valgrana N ° 8 at the following times: Monday 15.30 – 19; Tuesday 9.00 – 12.00; Wednesday 15.30 – 19; Thursday 9 – 12 and Friday 9 – 12.

From 16 October Dr. Ascioti Eugenio, General Practitioner, will cease his activity at the clinics of Beinette, Chiusa di Pesio and Borgo San Dalmazzo. The patients in charge of Dr. Ascioti will have to make a new choice with a General Practitioner among those available in the district.

The choice can be made online at the website www.salutepiemonte.it accessible with SPID, CIE or TS-CNS by choosing the button “My doctor or by going to the ASL CN1 counters with a health card or plasticized team (European insurance card illness) and an identification document.

In the event that the medical change refers to a person other than the applicant, it is necessary to present a proxy (the form can be found at the counters or on the ASLCN1 website) with the identification documents of both the delegate and the delegator.

In Beinette in via Gauberti 15 on October 17th an additional office will be opened by Dr. Alessandra Leone (former GP with a clinic in Cuneo) who will receive by appointment at the number 351/6553858 at the following times Monday 16 – 17; Tuesday 10.30 – 11.30; Wednesday 10.30 – 11.30 and Friday 10.30 – 11.30.

