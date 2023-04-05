Anyone who loves the noble “king vegetable” should grab it vigorously during this time, because in addition to the culinary aspect, asparagus also offers many important nutrients and health benefits.

Asparagus – many plus points for carefree enjoyment

The properties that make the German asparagus so popular, in addition to the incomparable aroma, are the easy enjoyment and the many important nutrients. A pound of asparagus, which is about one serving, is filling and contains just 60 kilocalories. The sticks contain a lot of vitamins C and E and the important B group vitamins B1, B2 and folic acid, which play important roles in the overall metabolism. The mineral zinc also has an invigorating effect on the metabolism and also strengthens the immune system. Many also appreciate the draining and deacidifying effect of asparagus. Last but not least, the fiber and high water content have a positive effect on digestion – another plus point for carefree enjoyment.

Asparagus – preferably straight into the pot

In order to get all the benefits of the delicious stem vegetables, it is best to put the freshly cut asparagus straight into the pot. Wrapped in a wet cloth, it will keep fresh in the fridge for up to two days. Traditionally, asparagus is cooked with salt, a pinch of sugar and a piece of butter, preferably upside down in a pot. But it can also be steamed or baked. The combination with potatoes, ham and Hollandaise sauce is classic. Slowly, however, asparagus is also gaining a regular place alongside roast beef, smoked salmon or meat dishes. The restaurants in the asparagus regions in particular, where there is a real asparagus tourism in the season, have specialized in further and new recipes.

Asparagus – fresh on the table every day

Since asparagus is grown all over Germany, it can be cut early in the morning and is then immediately available freshly harvested. In warm weather, it grows so quickly that it can even be harvested daily. Signs of good quality asparagus are straight stems and tightly closed heads. The cut ends should be fresh and without shrinkage, cracking or discoloration. If you rub asparagus spears together, you should hear a slight squeak. Whether it’s white bleached asparagus or green asparagus grown under the influence of light: now hurry home – and nothing stands in the way of a royally light feast. Bon appetit!