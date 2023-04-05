After the murder of Louise F.the 12-year-old killed by two of her peers last month, a similar case returns to disturb the Germania. The lifeless body of a ten year old girl was found in a child care facility a Wunsiedel, in Upper Franconia. As they report Bild e Rtl, three minors, two aged 11 and one aged 16, were arrested and are in custody. A police spokesman informs that the little girl has been found dead Tuesday morning around 8:45, but the news was released only the day after so as not to hinder the investigation. “Only the emergency medical team will be able to determine the cause of death,” she explained, adding that the body must be subjected to autopsy. A possible sexual offense is being investigated.

According to investigators in the case there are “clear signs of third party liability“. The criminal police has formed a special commission for investigations, while a team of specialists is taking care of thepsychological assistance to the other children and the staff of the structure. The child and youth care center belongs to the Catholic service of the diocese of Regensburg and takes care of about ninety children and young people. According to the website, it employs around eighty professionals working in the fields of education, curative education and psychology.

The three minors arrested, he reports Ntv citing security sources, they are under investigation, but there is no hard evidence of involvement in crime. The investigations – a spokesman for Hof’s prosecutor announced – are focusing exclusively on the structure and about its guests and employees. Since Tuesday, the criminal police specialists have taken numerous measures to protect the crime scene. For tactical reasons, the investigators declined to provide further information. A large number of witnesses who have already been or will be heard, she added.