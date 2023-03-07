Asparagus Omelette

The asparagus omelette is a perfect dish for summer lunches, convenient, quick, and above all easy to prepare but full of flavor and very appetizing. A recipe that is also useful for packed lunches, even on the beach. Let’s see the preparation together

Ingredients

6 eggs

350-400 g. of asparagus (I calculated the weight with the stems)

100 g. of grated Parmesan cheese

2-3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Salt up to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

Let’s start preparing the asparagus omelette by washing the asparagus and putting them to drain in the colander, then cut off the tips and set the stems aside. Break up the asparagus tips and heat a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil in a pan, then add the asparagus. Cook for a few minutes and then add a cup of water, cover with the lid and cook until the water has evaporated.

Meanwhile, continue preparing the asparagus omelette: break the eggs, add salt, pepper and Parmesan. Mix well and when the water from the asparagus has evaporated, transfer the asparagus to the egg mixture.

At this point everything is ready for the asparagus omelette, so add a drizzle of oil to the pan and then add the egg and asparagus. Let it cook for 5 minutes, even with the lid on, and then turn the asparagus omelette. Cover and simmer another 3 minutes.

Now the dish is ready to be served, you can use this recipe as a single dish accompanied with a salad or vegetables or as an appetizer by making small tasting portions. If you like, you can also make the traditional omelette sandwich to take to the beach or to the office. You will see that you will love this recipe and it will make your meal tasty and appetizing. Bon appetit, see you at the next recipe