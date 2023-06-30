Aspartame: WHO, “possible carcinogen”. What does it mean?

L’aspartame is carcinogenic? Yes, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization body, which could classify the widespread sweetener as a “possible human carcinogen“. The news has not been confirmed by the IARC, but newspapers around the world take it for granted. The official announcement should arrive in July, most likely on the 14th.

WHO had asked not to use sweeteners short

Only a few weeks ago always the World Health Organization he stressed that sweeteners should be avoided, receiving a harsh response from companies that use them in their products. According to the WHO, the risk-benefit ratio is unbalanced in favor of the former.

Where is aspartame found and why is it used so much?

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener that is low in calories, being 200 times sweeter than traditional sugar. For this reason it is widely used by industry for:

beverages, pastries, dairy products and those for weight control, chewing gum, snacks, including salty snacks, snacks, yoghurt, ice cream.

The categories of the IARC

It should be remembered that the IARC divides substances into four different categories:

carcinogenic to humans, probable carcinogens, possible carcinogens, not classifiable as carcinogens.

Is aspartame carcinogenic? What does it mean to be in group 2B?

So, if the rumors of the news agency will be confirmed Reuters, aspartame will be in the third group or 2b as defined by the IARC. This indication means that there is no certain scientific evidence that a substance may increase the risk of developing cancer, but some studies claim there is a link between the substance and the development of cancer cells.

No indication on the allowed doses of aspartame

It is therefore a preventive notification by the institute. Now we await new studies on the subject that can verify how and in what terms there is a link between this sweetener and cancer. Among other things, the IARC does not even indicate the doses that a person can consume of a substance included in this list. However, it is often the constant use of a substance that increases the risk.

Aspartame is carcinogenic in a study of 100,000 people

The most cited study on aspartame and cancer dates back to last year. French researchers have put the data of about 100,000 people under the magnifying glass. The analysis of the information gathered has shown that those who habitually consume aspartame have a slightly higher risk of developing cancer than those who do not take it. You can read the results in the scientific journal Plos Medicine.

