War of Amarone, new round: Masi convenes a meeting to revoke the directors indicated by Renzo Rosso

MILANO – The Amarone war explodes in the convocation of the ordinary assembly, where the group headed by the family Boscaini (73.5% of the capital)requests the revocation of the two directors indicated by Red Circle Investments (10% of the company) dthe Renzo Rossos.

And in detail, the board of directors of Masi Agricola, “having examined the legal opinion given by experts on the subject regarding the violation of the ban on competition” by “the directors Arianna Alessi and Lorenzo Tersi”, he decided to proceed with convocation of the ordinary assembly of agricultural farms next July 21st “per revokes it of the aforementioned directors”.

