Moldova, shooting in Chisinau: the latest updates

Two people were killed in a shooting at Chisinau airport in Moldova. This was announced by the Moldovan Interior Ministry, as reported by RIA Novosti. A man, described as a “foreigner”, opened fire in the airport. Those present were evacuated and flights were temporarily suspended. The special forces of the “Lightning” police are located on the spot, as reported by the press service of the Moldovan Ministry.

The man who opened fire killing two people and then barricading himself with hostages has been arrested. The Russian agency Tass wrote it quoting Moldovan media and then adding that the man was injured, according to reports from the interior ministry.

The man would be a Russian citizen, a military man, who would perhaps belong to Wagner’s mercenary brigade. This was reported by some Moldovan media including Puls media.

