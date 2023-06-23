Aspirin, better to know the whole truth especially if you are no longer very young | What did they find out

If you’re used to taking aspirin very frequently and your age isn’t so fresh anymore, here’s what you should know.

The drug that we all know by the name of Aspirin, in terms of the active ingredient is called acetylsalicylic acid. It is an anti-inflammatory that has analgesic properties, therefore relieving pain and antipyretic, therefore lowering fever. Furthermore, at a low dose, it acts as an antiplatelet agent, widely used especially in patients suffering from hypertension since it does not create pressure-related problems. But here’s what you need to knowwhen you pass a certain age.

Aspirin, what you need to know if you are of a certain age: it has consequences

Usually, we resort to an aspirin when we have mild to moderate pain related to one flu, toothache, menstruation or migraine. It is available in different formulations and also in combination with other drugs: the one with vitamin C is useful in case of flu while the one with antipyretics acts against high fever. But if you take aspirin very often and are of a certain age, you must pay attention to this side effect.

Aspirin, beware of those of a certain age: it can cause problems

According to a scientific study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the daily intake of aspirin can cause anemia, that is, iron deficiency in the blood. Anemia results from a decrease in blood hemoglobin or red blood cells. The research that led to this result was conducted on eighteen thousand adults over 65 years of age, in the USA and Australia. Some were given 100 mg of aspirin daily while others were given the placebo.

Aspirin, what you need to know if you are of a certain age: it has consequences

Five years later, those taking aspirin had a 20% higher risk of anemia than the othersas well as lower ferritin and hemoglobin levels. According to the researchers, this is caused by the fact that aspirin in the body can cause an small blood loss in the digestive tract: therefore, according to them, it is better to evaluate on a case-by-case basis and with your own doctor.

In 2019, medical and pharmacological associations in the USA determined that, with respect to benefits, the risks associated with taking aspirin on a daily basis are greater. This recommendation has therefore been revoked for all healthy people. In any case, if you need aspirin or take it frequently, ask your doctor for advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

