Modena, 17 March 2023 – Almost fifty-six years in prison (55 and eight months)with the abbreviated procedure. This is the outcome of the first-degree trial against the members of the commando who on 14 June 2021 attacked, at gunpoint, an armored car on the A1 motorwaynot far from Modena Sud.

Assault on an armored car on the A1 in Modena

Four convicts, one acquittal, while a sixth suspect will be judged with the ordinary rite (this is Angelo Carabellese). In the investigation signed by prosecutors Monica Bombana and Lucia De Santis and conducted by the flying squad of the Modena police, various hypotheses were the crimes of attempted murderaggravated robbery and illegal carrying of weapons.

At the end of the action the commando failed to take possession of the two million euros which were contained within the armored car. Peter Raffaeliconsidered the leading figure of the group, was sentenced to 18 years, 14 years for Stefano Biancolillo, 12.8 for Pasquale di Tommaso and 11 for Pietro Pecorella. Umberto Netti acquittedinitially believed to be Raffaeli’s right hand man.

The defendants were present in the courtroom, the court of Modena was armored during the trial. Some relatives of the commando members were present outside.