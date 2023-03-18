Reposted from: China Gongwang

Original title: The whole line of the frozen river section in Inner Mongolia opened the river in 2022-2023, and the anti-ice work of the Yellow River was successfully completed

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Wang Dongmei

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Emergency Management today that on March 16, the frozen section of the Yellow River in Inner Mongolia was fully opened, and the anti-ice work on the Yellow River in 2022-2023 was successfully completed, and no major flood disasters occurred.

The National Defense Command attaches great importance to the work of preventing flooding of the Yellow River. Wang Xiangxi, the deputy commander of the National Defense Command and the head of the emergency management department, has repeatedly arranged and deployed the Yellow River flood prevention work. Li Guoying, the deputy commander of the National Defense Command and the Minister of Water Resources, put forward clear requirements. The National Defense General Office and the Emergency Management Department issued notices in advance to arrange the anti-alliance work this year, strengthen communication with Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shandong and other provinces, guide and urge all levels of defense along the Yellow River to strengthen bottom-line thinking and limit thinking, and implement preventive and countermeasures in detail ; During the critical period of opening the river, organize meteorological and water conservancy departments, key provinces and related river basin defense general offices to jointly discuss and judge the deployment of anti-ice work; send a working group to Inner Mongolia to inspect and guide the Yellow River anti-ice work. The Ministry of Water Resources has strengthened the monitoring and forecasting of ice weather, and conducted rolling consultations to study and judge the ice weather situation at key nodes such as the Spring Festival, the “two sessions”, and the closure (opening) of the river. The China Meteorological Administration has strengthened anti-alling weather services. The Yellow River Defense General Organization held an annual work meeting on anti-snowing, revised and issued the dispatch plan for anti-sliding, strengthened the monitoring and forecasting of anti-sliding and emergency duty for anti-sliding, fine-tuned the backbone flood control reservoirs, and opened the Hetao irrigation area and emergency flood diversion of Wuliangsuhai, Ulanbuhe, and Xiaobai River in due course The district actively divided 272 million cubic meters of Lingshui, creating favorable conditions for the smooth closure and opening of the river.

Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Shandong and other provinces have issued anti-collision work plans in advance, announced the administrative responsible person for anti-forcing in a timely manner, and strengthened anti-forcing emergency duty and engineering inspections to ensure anti-forcing safety. In the critical period of the Kaihe River, a unit of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region’s anti-finger coordination air force jointly stationed at the front-line headquarters of the anti-lingering, carried out the investigation of the overflight situation, ice-breaking test flight test, etc., and jointly did a good job in the anti-lingering rescue work.

It is understood that Lingqing presents four main characteristics this year: First, the rapid development of Fenghe. The time from Shouling to Shoufeng in the Inner Mongolia section of the Yellow River is only one day, which is the shortest in history. The second is that the increment of tank water storage is relatively small. Inner Mongolia’s Bayangol to Toudaoguai river section has a maximum tank storage increment of 620 million cubic meters, the smallest since 1988. The third is that the Shandong section of the lower reaches of the Yellow River has experienced two rounds of sudden temperature drops and rises, and there have been two special river closures and two river openings that have been relatively rare in recent years. Fourth, the opening date of the river is relatively early. The opening date of the entire Yellow River this year is 9 days earlier than normal, and the hydrological section of the Sanhu River Estuary in Inner Mongolia opened on March 10, 11 days earlier than normal.