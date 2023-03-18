A report released Friday by House Democrats spoke of more than 100 gifts given to Trump and his family during his time in the White House.

The senior Democrat on the Chamber’s Oversight Committee, Jamie Raskin, accused the previous Trump administration of “blatant disregard for the rule of law and systematic mishandling of large gifts from foreign governments.” The question arises as to whether the gifts served to influence the Republican’s foreign policy.

Swords, jewels, huge portrait

Some of the gifts are still missing to this day, Raskin explained. Among them is a larger-than-life portrait of Donald Trump, a gift from the President of El Salvador in 2020.

The preliminary report, titled “Saudi Arabian Swords, Indian Jewels, and a Larger-Scale Salvadoran Portrait of Donald Trump: The Trump Administration’s Failure to Disclose Large Gifts From Abroad,” lists numerous gifts from China, India, Israel, Japan, Austria, among others , Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and from the United Arab Emirates.

A teddy bear for $1,200

The gifts went to Trump, his wife Melania, Trump’s daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner – a key presidential adviser during Trump’s time in the White House from 2017 to 2021 – and Trump’s youngest son Barron.

A dagger given to Jared Kushner by the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019 was particularly valuable at $24,000. According to the report, a Steiff teddy bear, which the then Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gave to Ivanka Trump in 2019, cost $1,200.

