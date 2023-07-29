Assault Outside UNAM Faculty of Medicine Reported; Victims File Complaint

Title: Assault Outside UNAM Faculty of Medicine Reported

Subtitle: University Provides Details Regarding Upcoming School Calendar

Date: July 26, 2023

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) released a statement today, reporting an assault that occurred on Wednesday, July 26, on the esplanade of the Faculty of Medicine. Two individuals were assaulted by a subject who is not a part of the university community. The assailant managed to flee the scene before the Faculty’s surveillance personnel arrived. The victims, both young women, have filed a complaint with the support of the legal department.

UNAM emphasizes its cooperation with the authorities and its commitment to providing all necessary information regarding the assault. It should be noted that the incident took place while the faculty was without students and teaching staff, as the 2024-1 semester has not yet begun.

Contrary to some media reports, UNAM clarifies that the assault did not occur inside the library. The university urges the public to rely on accurate information and avoid spreading misinformation.

In other news, UNAM has released its school calendar for the upcoming academic year. The school year will commence in August. Registration and re-registration dates will vary depending on each faculty’s calendar. Administrative activities resumed in mid-July, enabling students to carry out necessary procedures.

Classes at UNAM are scheduled to start on Monday, August 7. Furthermore, in September, there will be a mega-bridge on the 15th and 16th, coinciding with the celebration of the anniversary of the Independence of Mexico. This bridge will provide a long weekend for students and staff.

Looking ahead to the remaining bridges in 2023, UNAM has announced several upcoming holidays and breaks. On November 1 and 2, there will be a bridge for the Day of the Dead celebration. November 21 will also mark a bridge in observance of the Anniversary of the Revolution. In December, a bridge will occur on Tuesday, December 12, for the Day of the Guadalupe’s Virgin.

Furthermore, UNAM has shared the dates for upcoming bridges in 2024. These include Constitution Day on Monday, February 5, and another bridge on Monday, March 18. In March, there will be a week-long vacation from March 25 to 29 for Easter. May 1 will provide a long weekend for Labor Day, and May 10 for Mother’s Day. Finally, May 15 will be observed as Teacher’s Day, followed by the official end of the semester on May 24.

UNAM remains dedicated to the safety and well-being of its community members. The university encourages everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly.

