Healthcare in crisis They are fixed-term assignments: the announcement follows the one that had already been published in July

The serious personnel shortages in the staff of Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario are well known, as well as in the social health and welfare structures of our province and in territorial medicine: however, the fact is special that after having published 14 public notices in July for the of 62 doctors who went to cover risky service in Asst, yet another search was started on Tuesday.

Time contracts

With the announcement of another 13 public notices for the coverage, again on a fixed-term basis, of 59 positions for doctors in 13 disciplines. More precisely: eight vacancies in anesthesia and resuscitation, six in paediatrics, five each in the branches of radiology, orthopedics and traumatology and emergency and emergency surgery and again, four vacancies are vacant in the disciplines of hygiene, epidemiology and public health, cardiology, respiratory system diseases, obstetrics and gynecology, infectious diseases and neurology, while there are three vacancies in nephrology and the same number in internal medicine.

This “shopping list” is not dissimilar to what was in the notice also published by Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario in July last year and which in turn followed two other unsuccessful searches launched on 28 December 2021 and on June 9, 2022.

The selections

“Currently the medical personnel belonging to the 13 disciplines for which notices have been called – it is written in the resolution of Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario – is just sufficient to guarantee the provision of health services in compliance with the essential levels of assistance, for which is recognized the need to start these selective procedures, for qualifications only, up to the filling of the 59 places announced and in any case, until 30 June. Bearing in mind that the selection will be carried out on a fortnightly basis starting immediately from among those who have submitted an application to participate in the previous 14 days”.

However, it will be a question of understanding whether there will actually be adherence to these tenders, because up to now even those already experienced have not had a large following or allowed particular engagements. Yesterday is also the announcement of a public announcement for 20 fixed-term nurse positions, to be included in the staff immediately in Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario with applications that can be submitted until 30 June (11.59 pm).

The other vacancies

This with regard to temporary public notices, which are used when there is an urgent need for personnel, but then there are many open competition procedures for doctors, nurses, technicians, social and health workers, administrative personnel. In addition to covering top positions, such as primaries, today directors of complex structures.

In this regard, at the moment, the role held until 16 December by is vacant Ciro Sportelli, director of the company’s obstetrics and gynecology, who left for retirement. The assignment of him was attributed to the title of acting a Francesco Saverio Delzottialready responsible for the simple structure of gynecological ultrasound, among other things the only one to send his candidacy.