The policeman’s Befana returns to the historic center of Belluno and gives sweets to all the children. From historic cars, on the other hand, food parcels that will be donated to families in need. The event promoted by the Belluno club Berto Gidoni vintage cars and motorbikes with the Municipality was a success. Eighty cars present, which paraded in the historic center. The owners delivered the food parcels and then let their jewels be admired on the liston. Among these, a splendid Balilla from 1933, but also the legendary DeLorean from Back to the Future. Among the participants, in addition to the Berto Gidoni club led by the president Franco Gidoni, speaker of the day, also the Gentleman Driver’s Club Belluno, the Alfa Romeo Club Belluno, the Amici della Topolino and the recreational club of the firefighters. Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin also welcomed them.

02:34