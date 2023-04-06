Home Health at 17 tied up and abused by two peers
at 17 tied up and abused by two peers

Formigine (Modena), 6 April 2023 – Yes they were all found at a friend’s house. A small party – as they had already organized on other occasions – to ‘kill’ time in the Covid era. During the evening, however, according to a 17-year-old girl at the time, something terrible had happened: two peers had tied her up and then abuse her. Yesterday the abbreviated trial against an 18-year-old from Formigine, accused of gang sexual assault.

In the proceedings it turns out a minor friend also investigated, in fact, for which the documents were sent to the prosecutor’s office for minors. The young friends risk very high penalties, from eight years in prison. The trial will be discussed on October 2nd.

The facts date back to October 2021, in full pandemic, precisely. On that occasion the alleged victim she had gone to the defendant’s house together with her boyfriend – and best friend of the 18-year-old -, to the best friend, companion of the alleged aggressor and to other peers. The intention was to make a piccolo party and playing video games, not being able to leave the house.

Everything had taken place between laughter, dances and challenges until the end of the evening, when, based on the complaint then presented by the victim to the investigators, she had been harassed. The minor had it held still and then tied her wrists with a belt.

In that context, the defendant – defended by the lawyer Nicola Elmo – would then have sexually harassed her without anyone trying to stop him. The minor (at the material time) had in fact denounced how, while she was being abused, the rest of the group would laugh, tease her and not come to her aid. However, there would not be any videos shot with mobile phones in the records but only the testimony of the victim and the ‘denial’ of the facts by the suspects.

Other kids – heard by the investigators – they in turn denied what happened. However, as soon as she arrived home, the alleged victim immediately told her parents what happened and the same, alarmed, filed a complaint against the two boys and, until then, friends of the 17-year-old.

The alleged sexual assault it would therefore have taken place in a ‘smoky context’ (some of the young people present denied the incident) but – following the investigations carried out by the police – the two students, aged 17 and 18, ended up on trial and now risk very high penalties. The defense has chosen the abbreviated procedure for the 18-year-old and the trial is scheduled for next October 2nd.

