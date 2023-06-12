At Rizzoli in Bologna, metastases are ‘stopped’ with AngioTac – Sanità

news-txt”>

Thanks to a new latest generation equipment, an AngioTac, the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute in Bologna has taken a significant step forward in the treatment of tumors, musculoskeletal metastases, degenerative-inflammatory pathologies and delicate examinations such as bone biopsies. Through the machinery, purchased with an investment of two million euros, and with the hospital’s multidisciplinary team, “we can do much more for our patients – explains the director of diagnostic and interventional radiology at the IOR, Marco Miceli – In fact, there are cases in which surgical treatment is not recommended, such as certain bone metastases, which we can treat with the help of AngioTac by acting on the blood vessels that feed them by embolizing them”. And there are further possibilities of use, such as “cryotherapy – continues Miceli – for masses for which the only solution was surgery and which now, instead, we can manage in radiology with day hospitalization”.

The new AngioTac is equipped with a digital angiograph, a 128-slice, dual-energy CT (Computed Tomography, commonly called CT), and an ultrasound: a hybrid system that guarantees greater precision and shorter diagnosis and treatment times, with less exposure to ionizing radiation. The technology has already been used in a first patient who had a painful bone metastasis in the pelvis: the blood vessels were investigated, identifying those that fed the metastasis and were “plugged”.

“It is an investment that further qualifies Rizzoli”, comments general manager Anselmo Campagna; “we are faced with an impressive leap in quality”, underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini. In anticipation there are about 800 treatments a year at Rizzoli that can be performed with the new AngioTac, from musculoskeletal biopsies to endovascular arterial embolization treatments of primary bone tumors and bone metastases, up to thermal ablation of primary tumors and cryotherapy for desmoid tumors.