At the Monaldi hospital in Naples, a 4 kilo kidney tumor was removed thanks to laparoscopy

A 60-year-old woman was operated on at the Monaldi hospital: she had a tumor in her kidney weighing over 4 kilos. Thanks to the minimally invasive surgery, the woman returned home after five days in hospital.

A surgical intervention that bears witness to the high specialization and technologization of theMonaldi hospital in Naplespertaining to the Colli Hospital: it was removed from a 60-year-old woman a kidney tumor weighing more than 4 kilos thanks to a laparoscopic operation. Thanks to the minimally invasive nature of the surgery, the woman returned home to her family after only 5 days of hospitalization.

The woman had severe and prolonged abdominal pain: however, it was only when she noticed an abnormal swelling on her side that she decided to seek medical attention. The 60-year-old was thus hospitalized in the Urology Complex Operative Unit of the Monaldi hospital, directed by Professor Francesco Uricchiowho with his team of surgeons operated on the woman, removing the tumor mass that had been highlighted by the CT scan.

“The Monaldi urological center was the first in Campania to use robotic surgery for urological operations and is a pilot center for the endoscopic treatment of urinary stones and for the treatment of benign prostatic hypertrophy with vaporization, which avoids ‘surgery,’ he said Anna Iervolinogeneral manager of the Hospital of the Hills.

“The Monaldi Hospital – continues Anna Iervolino – has acquired expertise in robotic and minimally invasive surgery over the years. We are a point of reference for the entire regional territory and for Southern Italy. It is our intention to enhance the skills of our surgeons also through the enhancement of the technological endowment”.