Fungi nest between the toes and under the nails
Skin fungi like it moist and warm. They are permanent guests on the skin and mucous membranes, but in such small quantities that they usually do not cause any problems. However, if moisture or water softens the skin, if it has cracks or if its protective acid mantle is destroyed, then fungal spores have free rein and can penetrate the top layer of skin. Athlete’s foot particularly likes to nest between the toes, nail fungus especially under the nail of the big toe
These over-the-counter remedies will help
Stiftung Warentest evaluates 31* remedies against athlete’s foot and nail fungus
The fungus on the foot is highly contagious. According to studies, at least one in ten adults suffers from athlete’s foot or nail fungus – or both at the same time. Detected early, the skin fungi can be treated well with over-the-counter remedies – if they are used consistently for a long time. The choice is great. The drug experts at Stiftung Warentest rated 31* inexpensive creams and nail polishes against athlete’s foot or nail fungus: All are suitable, but the prices vary greatly. With a comparable amount of active ingredient, they range from 2.67 to 13.99 euros (athlete’s foot) and 21.49 to 36.96 euros (nail fungus).
Itchy skin and discolored nails
Symptoms of athlete’s foot include itching and red, scaly skin. Infected areas crack and may ooze. Very rarely, the fungus spreads further on the foot and also affects soles and heels. Those affected recognize nail fungus primarily by brittle, yellowish to yellowish-brown discolored nails. Anyone who thinks they have been infected should see a doctor to rule out other skin diseases such as psoriasis or eczema.
Treatment with athlete’s foot cream and nail polish
If the skin fungus is diagnosed, the infection can be treated at home with the over-the-counter remedies from the test. Athlete’s foot cream or nail polish against nail fungus contain antifungal agents – active ingredients against different types of fungus that inhibit their growth or kill them. These include bifonazole, clotrimazole, econazole, ketoconazole, miconazole and sertaconazole. They are all suitable for treating athlete’s foot. Amorolfine, Ciclopirox help similarly well, naftifine and terbinafine. Amorolfine helps as a varnish in the early stages of nail fungus, the effectiveness of ciclopirox as a nail fungus agent is also well documented.
Be patient with nail and athlete’s foot treatment
Cream and water-soluble varnish usually have to be applied once or twice a day. For athlete’s foot for weeks, for nail fungus up to twelve months. If the infection is no longer visible, creaming and varnishing must usually be continued for a week or two, otherwise the infection will flare up again and again.
Don’t give fungi a chance by preventing them
Skin fungus is usually transmitted by walking on foot, for example in shared showers or hotel rooms. This can be avoided with slippers. Careful drying of the feet after a thorough cleaning also gives the fungi no chance. An extra towel for the feet prevents any pathogens from spreading to other parts of the body. And let your feet breathe as much as possible: wear sandals or flip-flops in summer, for example, and shoes and stockings made of breathable materials the rest of the year.
