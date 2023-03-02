Atopic dermatitis – Newsby.it

Atopic dermatitis is a very common problem which, if treated correctly and immediately, can be kept under control without spreading to various areas of the body. The important thing is to intervene at the first symptoms.

Awareness campaigns are underway for atopic dermatitis because this pathology is spreading like wildfire among dermatological ones. The Italian Society of Dermatology has raised the alarm in adults but also in children where it is more frequent but where it also tends to resolve itself with age.

Often the first symptoms are underestimated, ignored, thinking it’s something transitory and then the situation worsens, gets worse, until it becomes difficult to manage.

Atopic dermatitis: how to recognize it

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory disease, not a simple one skin irritation. The initial manifestations can be different and often underestimated. They range from redness in the limbs to itching or burning, dry skin and localized discomfort both on the trunk and on the face. In particular, the disease develops in hot areas, therefore where there are body folds but also on the face, neck and hands.

Itching and pain are two symptoms that appear simultaneously because the skin is like that compromised and dry as to make it particularly annoying even simply to touch it. The problems can progressively increase and therefore compromise people’s lives and their social life, work and sleep.

In Italy the estimates speak of 10% of adults and 20% of children suffering from this pathology with a certain diagnosis but surely there are many more who think they only have skin irritations. The situation can improve, there are many specialized centers and timeliness in this case is everything. If caught in the bud, in fact, they avoid becoming disabling for the person, to expand and worsen.

The first symptoms to recognize

Everything often starts small skin spots, a localized itching, perhaps accentuated after a shower, after a sweat. These are the first signs that should not be underestimated. If there are spots on the body, areas that seem thickened, areas where the itch is very strong or a feeling of warmth in the folds of the body, it is time to request a specialist visit. There are topical products and targeted cures that make it possible to achieve immediate benefits. Even those who have already developed a situation can resolve it with the right care, which is why it is essential to consult a dermatologist.



In Italy there is a dedicated toll-free number for those who have these problems: 800086875, active every day from 10 to 18. It is possible to arrange free visits for fight atopic dermatitisrestoring a good quality of life.

