The Italian breaking scene is growing and this year it has three chances to win a place for the Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy, the national final of the largest and most prestigious breaking competition in the world. In fact, Milan, Bari and Bologna will host three qualifying rounds open to talents from every region of Italy who will compete in battle 1 vs 1 with breathtaking evolutions.

Breaking is a fascinating discipline, full of stimuli and cultural contaminations. Born in New York between the late sixties and early seventies in the Bronx, he is based on a series of dynamic, acrobatic and very athletic movements in time with music (breakbeat), some of which can be traced back to gymnastics and martial arts. Since 2004 the Red Bull BC One, boasting over 60 qualifying events and programs in more than 30 countries, nurtures and discovers passionate talent for the discipline, offering the chance to fight to become the next champion of your country. And precisely within this competition, male and female athletes, defined b-boy e b-girl – who usually compete using nicknames – compete in one-on-one, defined challenges battlebringing into play expressiveness, creativity and personality, as well as physical and mental preparation, great concentration and impeccable technique.

These are the appointments to qualify and participate in the national final:

Red Bull BC One Cypher Milano: Sunday 19 March 2023 h. 15:30 at the Santeria Social Club

Sunday 19 March 2023 h. 15:30 at the Santeria Social Club Red Bull BC One Cypher Bari: Saturday 22 April 2023 h. 4.30 pm at Club Demodé

Saturday 22 April 2023 h. 4.30 pm at Club Demodé Red Bull BC One Cypher Bologna: Saturday 27 May 2023 h. 12:00 at the Dumbo space

To register for the qualifying sessions, fill in the form on the website www.redbull.com/bconeitalia

Fundamental task that of the jury, which after carefully observing all the challengers, will choose for each stage – Milan, Bari and Bologna – the 4 b-boy not 2 b-girl most deserving to participate in the Italian final of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy, also scheduled for May 27 in Bologna at h. 10pm at the Dumbo space.

The winning b-boy and b-girl Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy, in addition to being decreed national champions, will have the opportunity to represent Italy at the 20th Red Bull BC One World Final, scheduled for October 21, 2023 in Paris at the famous Roland-Garros stadium.

Sicily triumphed in the Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy 2022 edition with the B-Boy Daga and the B-Girl Alessandrina, respectively of Syracuse and Messina. Both great talents who have been able to transform their passion for dance into a profession and who train with perseverance and commitment like the most excellent sportsmen.

From a niche discipline, the Italian breaking scene has grown a lot in recent years and the interest is passed on from generation to generation. Among the b-boys and b-girls competing are also the athletes who are qualifying for the next French games, where breaking will make its debut on the world sports stage next year.