Request. I have been suffering from atrophic maculopathy for several years. My license has been revoked, the disease is progressing and I can’t find a cure. I am very worried. Can you point me to a possible solution?

Responds to the ophthalmologist Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi)

Atrophic or “dry” maculopathy normally takes little advantage from the application of so-called intravitreal therapies.