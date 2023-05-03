‘Attempted attack on Putin’ The Kremlin: ‘We will respond’ – World

Two drones tried to hit the Russian president’s residence in the Kremlin last night. The news comes from RIA Novosti and is immediately confirmed by the Kremlin which announces retaliation. “The foiled attack last night with two drones was a Ukrainian terrorist attempt on the life of President Vladimir Putin, who remained unharmed,” says the press service quoted by the agency, adding that “Moscow will take retaliatory measures against Kiev “. The Moscow mayor Serghey Sobyanin has ordered a ban on drones flying over the capital after the two drones were shot down.

The balance of the night is that of a duel of drones and new bombings between Russia and Ukraine. An oil storage tank in the Russian territory of Krasnodar, on the border with Crimea, has caught fire. “One drone was shot down, another hit the target,” the source told RIA Novosti. Another drone attack was launched overnight on a military airfield in Russia’s Bryansk region, Telegram channel Baza reports. “Five drones attacked a military airfield in the Bryansk region on the night of May 3,” the report says, of which two were destroyed by small arms fire and two more exploded on the territory of the airfield. According to Rbc-Ukraine “an An-124 transport plane was damaged, the Russians blame the Ukrainians”.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports 26 “Iranian-made Shahed” drones launched by the Russians over different regions and cities, including Kiev,

of which 21 were shot down. As for the capital, the air defense destroyed all drones and there were no casualties or damage. According to media reports, seven drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region, while a UAV hit an administrative building in Dnipro. A fire broke out and has already been put out, no one was hurt. In the Mykolaiv region, a drone hit a private house in the territory of the Kutsurub community. A fire has broken out, which has been put out and there are no injuries. The authorities of the Kirovograd oblast then reported that the Russians hit an oil depot in Kropyvnytskyi with three drones, without causing any casualties.

In Kherson, in southern Ukraine, a Russian shelling hit the only open supermarket in the city, killing three civilians and wounding five others, reports Rbc Ukraine. Affected employees and people who were shopping. “The Russian killers must be brought to justice. Or destroyed,” said Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko. And the military leader of the Kherson region,

Alexander Prokudin, announced that in view of the announced Ukrainian counter-offensive a total curfew will be introduced which will last from 20.00 on 5 May to 06.00 on 8 May. During these 58 hours travel will be prohibited and the city will be closed to entry and exit. Prokudin added that the restrictions are needed so that “law enforcement officers can do their job and not endanger residents.”

Furthermore, according to the Russian special services (FSB), a series of terrorist attacks in Crimea, planned by the Ukrainian military intelligence directorate, have been thwarted: “Among the objectives were the assassinations of some leadership leaders of the peninsula, unilaterally annexed by Moscow in 2014, and infrastructure”. This was reported by the Russian state news agencies, announcing that seven Ukrainian special agents have been arrested. The FSB said the attacks were planned against Crimean political leader Sergey Aksyonov, Prime Minister Vladimir Konstantinov and Yalta Mayor Yanina Pavlenko.

And a meeting between the deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine is expected for Friday in Istanbul to discuss the extension of the agreement for the export of grain through the Black Sea. This was announced by the Ankara Defense Ministry . In March, Moscow had agreed to an extension of just 60 days of the pact which, starting from the agreement found last summer, allowed the export of over 27.5 million

tons of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports. “We can say that the parties are aiming for an extension of the deadline, we hope that

the initiative can continue without any problems”, said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, defining the agreement as “very important for regional peace and stability”.

ANSA Agency They vote in favor of a resolution with explicit reference to the invasion of Ukraine (ANSA)

The pact expires on May 18 after Moscow agreed in March to a 60-day extension rather than the 120-day extension it previously had. At the end of July 2022, Moscow had supported the initiative by Ankara, Kiev and the United Nations for a safe corridor in the Black Sea which led to the resumption of grain exports, which had been stopped for months due to the war, from three ports in Ukraine . On multiple occasions, Russia has

demanded and lobbied for the agreement to include Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea as well.

Following the pact, a center for the coordination of exports and for the inspection of incoming ships was set up in Istanbul, where officials from Ankara, Moscow, Kiev and the UN work. Since the first ship departed from Ukraine in August, more than 27.5 million tons of grain and other food products have been exported. The country that received the most exports is China with 6.8

million tons, followed by Spain (5.2 million tons), Turkey (3 million tons) and Italy (2 million tons).