AUSL | Communication and press

04/09/2023 – Sixteen appointments including meetings and training events, nine cultural events, four months of initiatives: are some numbers of the review “The health of mental health”, which this year reaches its thirteenth edition. Organized by the Integrated Mental Health-Pathological Addiction Department (DaiSm-Dp) of the Parma Local Health Authority the 2023 edition is entitled “P/Community Act”. The leitmotif of the review is the contrast to the “syndemic”, which is the coexistence of multiple crises, such as health, environmental, economic and peace values. A situation that increases the risk of disease – cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, cancer, mental disorders and addictions – and can produce deviant, aggressive and antisocial behaviour, as well as causing school dropout, unemployment and poverty.

“From the awareness of this particular historical moment – commented Peter Pellegrinidirector of DaiSm-Dp and health sub-commissioner of the Ausl – comes the need to understand how to renew the social pact in every community in the belief that every person can do something for their own health and that of others. So that the home can be the first place of life and care – points out Pellegrini – community acts and pacts are needed. With the events of the review we intend to deepen the theme of community welfare and open a reflection on the ways in which a plurality of subjects come together to build cultures, networks and ecosystems capable of implementing wide-ranging actions that look at people and territories in their complexity”.

The first appointment of the review is for Friday 8 Septemberwith the online conference from 14.30 to 17.30 entitled “Parasuicidal behaviors in the prison population: motivations, meaning and treatment” edited by Josephine Paulillo, director of the UOC Psychiatric Residences and Forensic Psychopathology of the Parma Local Health Authority. With the interventions – among others – of Roberto Cavalieri and Veronica Valentirespectively, regional guarantor and municipal guarantor of people subjected to measures limiting or restricting personal freedom, the seminar promotes discussion, the development of collaborations and the implementation of training aimed at preventing harmful conduct, with the aim of making prison a safer place oriented towards psychological well-being. Download the detailed program of the event.

Once again this year, as part of the review, they are planned awareness-raising initiatives organized on the occasion of World Mental Health Daywhich is celebrated on October 10.

Here the complete program with all the meetings and cultural eventswhich will end on December 15th. For information on training events, you can contact the DaiSm-Dp Training Office on 0521/396627.

