Google turns 25 – Il Sole 24 ORE

At first it was just a program developed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin to navigate the web and find interesting websites. In a few years Google has defeated the competition of (almost) all the other search engines, becoming the digital oracle to which to ask any kind of curiosity and, at the same time, the ruler of the internet, so much so as to condition the creation of contents on the net and garner publicity like no other before. Enough to alert the antitrust authorities. However, Google’s destiny has not yet been fulfilled and, indeed, today it challenges ChatGPT on the terrain of artificial intelligence. The developments of which are yet to be fully understood. Here’s what you need to know about what Google was, is, and will be

