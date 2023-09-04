President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo

Beijing, September 4th – President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo. In his letter, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of new technologies such as the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, which are undergoing profound evolution. He also highlighted the accelerating pace of industrial digitalization, intelligence, and green transformation that are significantly changing global resource allocation methods, industrial development models, and people’s lifestyles.

China has always attached great importance to the development of the digital economy and continues to promote the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy. The country is actively coordinating the promotion of digital industrialization and industrial digitization while accelerating the construction of a cyber power and a digital China. President Xi emphasized China‘s willingness to work with all countries to grasp the new trends of the digital age, deepen international exchanges and cooperation in the digital field, promote the innovation and development of the smart industry, and accelerate the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

The 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo, with the theme “Intelligence from all directions, learning from all sides”, opened in Chongqing on the same day. The event serves as a platform for showcasing the latest smart industry advancements and technological innovations. It aims to foster international cooperation and exchange, promoting the development and application of smart technology in various industries.

As China continues to invest in the digital economy and smart industries, it sets its sights on creating a happier and better future. With President Xi Jinping’s endorsement and support, the 2023 China International Smart Industry Expo is expected to be a great success.