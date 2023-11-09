AUSL | Communication and press

Saturday 18 November al Aurora theater in Langhirano It will take place the first geriatric conference in Val Parmaby title “Care for the complex elderly”. A day of in-depth study dedicated to an increasingly current figure in the healthcare system, that of elderly patient suffering from multiple chronic diseaseswhose complexity concerns not only the clinical spherebut also that social. Prominent professionals will take part in the conference, who will address the topic at 360 degrees.

“If progress in medical care has contributed to the extension of life, the increase in chronic diseases has outlined a new figure of the patient, that of the complex elderly person, characterized by the presence of multiple pathologies, disabilities and not infrequent social problems. A type of patient, in over 80% of cases aged over seventy-five, who is increasingly the protagonist of the social and healthcare scene – declares Giovanni Gelminigeriatrician and director of the South-East district of the Local Health Authority of Parma –. The conference is an opportunity for a discussion between professionals from hospital and local services from different parts of Italy that revolve around the complex elderly, with the sole objective: to guarantee continuity of care, using the available healthcare resources appropriately, to improve the quality of life of these patients”.

The conference starts at 9 am with the introduction of Giovanni Gelmini followed by greetings from Giordano Bricoli (mayor of Langhirano and president of the South-East District Committee), Sabrina Alberini (mayor of Lesignano de’ Bagni and president of the Eastern Parma Apennines Mountain Union), Paolo Ugolotti (sole director of ASP Sud-est), Mario Cotti (general director Valparma Hospital), Massimo Fabi (extraordinary commissioner of the Local Health Authority), Andrea Massari (president of the Province of Parma) e Barbara Lori (Emilia-Romagna Region councillor), follows the masterful reading of Antonino Maria Cotroneo (director of Geriatrics ASL City of Turin) entitled “The complex elderly patient: identikit of an increasingly current “character”.

In the morning, moderated by Aderville Cabassi (director of clinics and medical therapy at the University Hospital of Parma) e Tiziana Meschi (director of the Continuity of Care Department of the University Hospital of Parma) sees the interventions of Lucio Luchetti (director of Geriatrics hospital of Piacenza) on aspects related to hospital admission, while Guido Reni (general medicine doctor at the Langhirano community house), Antonella Zoletti (nursing coordinator Integrated home care Langhirano community house) e Lucia Rossi (social worker Unione Montana Parma Est) address the topic of care and assistance for the elderly at home. After the coffee break, Marco Zerbinati (nursing coordinator of the Rhodense territorial social and healthcare company) talks about the role of community hospitals and Michele Meschi (director of general medicine at Vaio Hospital) of the ethical and organizational aspects of managing the complex elderly. Work resumes in the afternoon at 15moderated by Antonino Maria Cotroneo e Nicoletta Piazza (director of the South-East district primary care department), with the masterly reading of Marcello Maggio (director of the geriatric clinic of the University Hospital of Parma) entitled “Prevention strategies in the complex elderly”. The planned interventions address aspects of healthcare complexity: post-acute psychogeriatric care with Marco De Bernardis (director of the Psychogeriatrics Unit Villa Maria Luigia Monticelli Terme), post-acute clinical-rehabilitation with Gianni Rastelli (director of Internal Medicine and medical director of Valparma Hospital), the complexity in elderly residence centers with Morena Pellati (territorial geriatrics director and district director Correggio AUSL Reggio Emilia) and the role of the multidimensional mobile unit (UMM) with Antonio Nouvenne (Head of UMM Parma).

The event is open to all e ECM accredited for health workers and social workers. For to sign up you need to contact, by November 11ththe organizational secretariat at the email saa@unionemontanaparmaest.it or at the telephone number 0521.354142.

The conference is organized by the Local Health Authority of Parma together with Unione Montana Appennino Parma est, Valparma Hospital, Azienda Sociale Sud-est and Municipality of Langhirano, with the patronage of AGE (Association of Extra-hospital Geriatricians) and SIGG (Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics).

