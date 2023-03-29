Home Health AUSL Modena – Carpi, an afternoon dedicated to the humanization of oncological care at the Loria Auditorium
Health

AUSL Modena – Carpi, an afternoon dedicated to the humanization of oncological care at the Loria Auditorium

by admin

An afternoon dedicated to the humanization of oncological care, considered a real emergency, with health professionals, authorities and volunteers. Appointment on Thursday 30 March, at 4.30 pm at the Loria Auditorium in via Rodolfo Pio 1 in Carpi, with “Humanization of care: it’s an emergency”, a public meeting organized by the Oncological Patients Association – AMO Carpi Odv and by the Local Health Authority of Modena, with the patronage of the Municipality of Carpi.

Moderated by Dr. Fabrizio Artioli, Director of Oncological Medicine of the Northern Area of ​​the Modena Local Health Authority, the event will open with greetings from the representatives of local institutions, including the General Manager of the Modena Local Health Authority Anna Maria Petrini, for then leave room for the five planned reports: “What politics can do” with the Senator of the Republic Graziano Delrio; “The relationship that cures” by Dr. Luigi Cavanna, National President of CIPOMO (Italian College of Primary Oncologists and Hospital Doctors); “Ars medica and technology: what future” by Dr. Claudia Mucciarini, oncologist of the Oncological Medicine of the Northern Area; “I care: taking charge of the patient” with Dr. Paola Nasuti, Head of the Oncological Day Hospital of Mirandola; and “The nurse in oncology: the patient at the centre” by Dr. Emilia Gianotti, Acting Nursing Coordinator of the North Area Oncological Medicine. Discussion and conclusion of the works will follow.

See also  Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 3 February 2023 - SoldiOnline.it

You may also like

For heart 230,000 deaths a year, 47,000 related...

Who was Anita Ferrari, Elena Di Cioccio’s mother...

Covid, off the mask in hospitals? Here’s what...

the remedy you don’t expect, and it’s not...

station agent punched

What can I do to get better?»- breaking...

Risk from laxatives – researchers explain “protective effect...

at the end of the month, 90% of...

Are ultrasound gels bad for you? In the...

With a pressure wave vibrator to orgasm: you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy