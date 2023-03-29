An afternoon dedicated to the humanization of oncological care, considered a real emergency, with health professionals, authorities and volunteers. Appointment on Thursday 30 March, at 4.30 pm at the Loria Auditorium in via Rodolfo Pio 1 in Carpi, with “Humanization of care: it’s an emergency”, a public meeting organized by the Oncological Patients Association – AMO Carpi Odv and by the Local Health Authority of Modena, with the patronage of the Municipality of Carpi.

Moderated by Dr. Fabrizio Artioli, Director of Oncological Medicine of the Northern Area of ​​the Modena Local Health Authority, the event will open with greetings from the representatives of local institutions, including the General Manager of the Modena Local Health Authority Anna Maria Petrini, for then leave room for the five planned reports: “What politics can do” with the Senator of the Republic Graziano Delrio; “The relationship that cures” by Dr. Luigi Cavanna, National President of CIPOMO (Italian College of Primary Oncologists and Hospital Doctors); “Ars medica and technology: what future” by Dr. Claudia Mucciarini, oncologist of the Oncological Medicine of the Northern Area; “I care: taking charge of the patient” with Dr. Paola Nasuti, Head of the Oncological Day Hospital of Mirandola; and “The nurse in oncology: the patient at the centre” by Dr. Emilia Gianotti, Acting Nursing Coordinator of the North Area Oncological Medicine. Discussion and conclusion of the works will follow.