Pamela Reif runs her own company. She gets support from her family. picture alliance / Flashpic | Jens Krick

Pamela Reif is one of the best-known influencers worldwide. The 26-year-old has become famous as a fitness influencer and now has eight-digit followers. Reif’s workout videos were in high demand on YouTube, especially during the corona lockdowns. At this point, the influencer had long been known beyond the borders of the Federal Republic.

Reif’s career started while he was still at school. At that time, Reif mainly published photos of herself that showed her doing sports. After high school, which she passed with a 1.0, she decided to pursue the influencer career more.

She does everything herself

Reif is now firmly established as an influencer in the fitness and food sectors and has built up a lucrative business around these topics. It is above all her family – her parents and her brother – who support her, as she revealed in the OMR podcast. Reif lives with them in a house in Karlsruhe. There is no large team that plans and produces your content. Reif says that she still takes on many of the tasks herself: “I work between ten and twelve hours a day. Everything that I stand for with my name has to go over my desk,” says Reif in the podcast. She also has high standards for her content.

This is how Pamela Reif earns her money: