An album to escape, as they themselves define it, but also to place themselves in the adult music scene. “Oneiric” appears as the input Furious Monkey House at the age of majority. With it, their music delves into another range of sounds, which, although it connects with what they have been doing on their first two albums, the first one from eight years ago (when they were thirteen!), marks a difference towards melodies in more electronic occasions and with dirtier guitars in others.

References such as The Rasmus and Evanescense are still very present on this album and echoes of Tatu emerge (be careful at the beginning of “Staying In The Sun”) and more current artists such as Billie Eilish. They, for their part, assure that he is inspired by artists such as FKA twigs, Telefon Tel Aviv, The Cure, Tame Impala, Björk, Sonic Youth and Portishead. In this way, the nineties rock with which the project of the furious monkeys of Pontevedra was born adds the imprint of synth pop and delves into the garage sound. Quite a synth and dense textures to give another air to the same project.

There are a total of eleven tracks in which the voice of Mariña, the leader of Furious Monkey House, is not so much that of a girl. Eleven songs with which to dream, however, in which, why not, music can always be child’s play.

