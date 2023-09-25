AUSL Modena – Community nurses: three nursing points activated in Modena in key areas of the city, a fourth clinic will open within the year in Villanova

The new service was presented this morning in the Modena Community House by the General Director of the Modena Local Health Authority Anna Maria Petrini, by the Mayor of Modena Gian Carlo Muzzarelli, by the Director of the Modena Health District Andrea Spanò and by the Head of Nurses of the District of Modena Cecilia Pellicciari.

The community nurse is a point of reference that caters to all age groups, with particular attention to people with chronic pathologies they frail elderly people: together with them general practitioners or pediatrician choice, builds a path of constant and continuous assistance, activating, if necessary, the health services present throughout the territory.

Monitoring of chronic patients is one of the most important aspects of the community nurse’s work thanks to which the worsening of an already fragile health condition can be avoided and the person can be helped to live independently, or as autonomously as possible. The nurse supports the chronic patient by helping him to comply with the therapy prescribed by the doctor, involves those who take care of him within the family, knows and, if necessary, can activate the services present in that area, from social services to voluntary associations to local authorities, encouraging integration paths.

Not only monitoring paths but also actions prevention so that chronic illness does not occur: the nurse also acts on health promotion, directing people (of all ages) towards dedicated activities or services in various areas, from physical activity to pathological addictions. It also deals with small extemporaneous or time-limited interventions such as measuring blood pressure, small medications, removing stitches: services that create a relationship between the nurse and the patient from which a more significant health need and a response to activate.

Community nursing clinics in the Modena area are open with these mode: Polisportiva San Faustino, Monday and Thursday from 9 to 12; via Minutara from Monday to Friday from 10.00 to 13.00, the clinic in the Community House is open from Monday to Friday from 10 to 15. To access the clinics of the Municipality of Modena it is necessary contact the telephone number 059 5137350 active seven days a week from 8am to 8pm: a nurse responds who assesses the need and within 24 hours the person is contacted by the community nurse of the area in which they live for a first appointment. A prescription from your general practitioner is not necessary, the nurse will contact the referring doctor to agree on the best path to follow.

“The Community Nursing Points in the Modena District are one of the socio-health services that the Local Health Authority has activated in the territories of the province to be increasingly closer to people – underlines the Director of the Modena Local Health Authority Anna Maria Petrini – thanks to the community nurse, citizens, in particular those with chronic pathologies and the frail elderly, are taken care of, monitored and assisted constantly through collaboration with general practitioners, with all the services present in the area and with the hospital network”.

“The sense of community – underlines the Mayor Gian Carlo Muzzarelli – is strengthened starting from the effective response to the needs of the most fragile people. Public health must continue to guarantee quality services that are easily accessible to all, based on the criterion of proximity, also taking into account the suburbs and hamlets; reducing formalities to a minimum and making precious professional skills such as nursing available to citizens”.

“Thanks to the Community Nursing Points, the citizens of the Modena Health District, in particular the most fragile people, will be able to have a point of reference to turn to near the places where they live, from the center to the outskirts, to find assistance coordinated with the general practitioner – underlines the director of the Modena Health District Andrea Spanò – I thank all the nurses and general practitioners in the District who collaborate to ensure that there is increasingly local healthcare”.

