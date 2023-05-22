AUSL Modena – Mirandola: the Territorial Operations Center is active, linking the nodes of the social and health network, so the integration between services and professionals is a reality

The COT aims to achieve various objectives, whose activity was illustrated by the Director of the District of Mirandola Annamaria Ferraresi to the Mayors of the Northern Area Municipalities during the last meeting of the District Committee: thanks to the activation of this new service it is possible to guarantee proximity and closeness to the citizen, through timely interventions in compliance with the appropriateness of the resources used, as well as to increase sharing and integration with general practitioners, paediatricians of free choice and in general with all nodes of the territorial and hospital network.

It can be activated by all local and hospital professionals, both in the health and social fields: general practitioners, paediatricians, social workers, hospitals, emergency rooms, continuity of care doctors, community nurses, specialists, other healthcare professionals in the network.

The COT fulfills its role as a link between the various services through distinct and specific functions, dealing with the coordination between the services and the professionals involved in the transition of the person with health and social-health needs between the different care settings: return home from the emergency room ; discharge from hospital facilities both at home and in other residential and semi-residential facilities; admission, discharge or temporary treatment in the CRA (Casa Residenza Anziani) or in community hospitals.

The Center is active every day (including holidays), from 8 to 19, and is made up of nurses adequately trained in telephone answering with a triage function, and of nurses and social workers dedicated to multidimensional team assessments and intervention planning .