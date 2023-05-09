AUSL Modena – Palliative care at home on ecological cars: thanks to a private donation, two vehicles with reduced environmental impact were purchased

Bringing assistance to homes, when necessary, is one of the increasingly central responses in territorial medicine and requires adequate and sustainable methods especially in some urban areas. Precisely for this reason, the Company has decided to raise the quality of its car fleet to help reduce pollution in the numerous journeys throughout the territory.

“We have managed to combine the commitment to patients assisted at home with environmental sustainability, a strategy that will also see us engaged in the future” they comment Mariangela Tufano Mobility Manager of the Local Health Authority of Modena e Paul Vacondio Head of the provincial network of palliative care.

The Modena Local Health Authority has been committed to environmental sustainability for some time, as evidenced by the recognition of approximately one thousand euros received this year by the Municipality of Modena as part of the State Fund for mobility management (art. 51 paragraph 7 Legislative Decree 79/2021 converted into law 106/2021) with particular reference to home-work travel by employees. In its home-work travel plan, the Modena Local Health Authority has encouraged employees to use cycle paths and structures have been purchased to support smart working, equipping conference rooms via the web.