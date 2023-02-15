From this evening, Wednesday 15 February, there will be a new access address to the Pavullo emergency room, which can be reached by citizens in via Carlo Caselgrandi. The staff will progressively complete the movements and preparation of the spaces available to patients and the clinics dedicated to visits, and therefore from tomorrow the new access route will be definitive.

The ED structure will also be equipped with an OBI (Intensive Brief Observation) area, which will come into operation next March, and a dedicated radiological room, also in the process of being activated. Finally, the external arrangements made it possible to create a large arrival square for ambulances, eliminating the risk of interference between incoming and outgoing vehicles.