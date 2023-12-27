AUSL Modena – Peer education, the new training of AUSL Modena begins for over 500 ‘peer educators’ children

Young people who talk to other young people of the same age about affection and sexuality, contraception, prevention of sexually transmitted infections, risks linked to alcohol and drug abuse, with the aim of promoting health and preventing diseases and addictions. The project of peer education of the Local Health Authority of Modena involves every year over 500 students of the fourth classes in high schools throughout the province of Modena. They are young people who are selected to convey useful information, but above all to stimulate dialogue and discussion between their peers on topics relating to health, with a focus on those relating to the adolescent age group.

Peer educators are trained and accompanied in their journey by psychologists from Youth Spaces of the Consultants of the Local Health Authority of Modena. For topics concerning affectivity and sexuality, psychologists, gynecologists and midwives from the counseling service intervene, while the professionals from the SerDp (Pathological Addictions Service) are involved in those that concern addictions, from alcohol to drugs, but also the new methods of online gambling. Students thus become active subjects of training, through a process of support and collaboration with adults.

Training began a few days ago in schools for the 2023/2024 school year which will involve high school students throughout the province. Peer education projects are always agreed with the schools and the training of peer educators takes place in several meetings during school hours or outside school hours, but always recognized in training credits.

